In Loving Memory of Harry S. Able WWII veteran of the Korean War Feb. 21, 1924 - June 9, 2016 A Belief Some say we shall not meet again and scoff at us who dream, If they be right this world of men has neither plan or scheme. If this is all of life to be than love itself is vain, and every hour of happiness breeds bitterness and pain. I know not how nor where nor when, but to this faith I claim. That after death the souls once more resumes its journey and somewhere in new realms above life spins a golden cord where in eternal peace and love the family is restored. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019