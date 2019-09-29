Daily Herald Obituaries
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Rose Garden Cafe
111 E. Higgins Road,
Elk Grove Village, IL
HARRY W. GUSTAFSON Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Harry W. Gustafson, 82, of Elk Grove Village for 51 years, formerly of Kokomo, IN. Born in Jamestown, New York, on June 23, 1936, he passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. Harry was an Air Force veteran and retired from ITT Standard in Buffalo, NY; member of Masonic Lodge #1162, the Elk Grove Lions Club, volunteer at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Boy Scouts Troop #95, and Elk Grove Boys Baseball. Harry loved spending time at his Lake House in Delavan, WI and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Harry was the beloved father of Mark (Jeannette) and Craig (Joni) Gustafson; cherished grandfather of Heather, Shannon, Kelly, and Cody; dear brother of Brian, the late George, James, and Jack Gustafson and the dear former husband of Donna Gustafson. He was preceded in death by his parents Irene (nee Johnson) and Harry Gustafson. The family would like to thank the doctors, hospital and rehab staff at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Rose Garden Cafe, 111 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harry's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
