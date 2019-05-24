|
|
Haruo Ogawa, 92, of Hanover Park, died May 22, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1927 in Ewa, Oahu. Haruo was the beloved husband of Ruby for 55 years; loving father of Vicky Garrison, Russell (Sue) Ogawa, and Lori (Kelly Hale) Ogawa; proud grandfather Cherilyn, Nick, and Ella; cherished brother of the late Haruyuki (the late Miyeko) Ogawa, Jane Toshei (late James) Kanda, Thelma (late Sam) Nishikimoto. Haruo was a WWII Army veteran, he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Haruo also loved animals, especially dogs. Memorial visitation Saturday, May 25, 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a memorial service at 7:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. For information 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2019