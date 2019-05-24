Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
HARUO OGAWA

HARUO OGAWA Obituary
Haruo Ogawa, 92, of Hanover Park, died May 22, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1927 in Ewa, Oahu. Haruo was the beloved husband of Ruby for 55 years; loving father of Vicky Garrison, Russell (Sue) Ogawa, and Lori (Kelly Hale) Ogawa; proud grandfather Cherilyn, Nick, and Ella; cherished brother of the late Haruyuki (the late Miyeko) Ogawa, Jane Toshei (late James) Kanda, Thelma (late Sam) Nishikimoto. Haruo was a WWII Army veteran, he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Haruo also loved animals, especially dogs. Memorial visitation Saturday, May 25, 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a memorial service at 7:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. For information 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2019
