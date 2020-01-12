Home

More Obituaries for HARVEY BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARVEY BUTLER


1931 - 2020
HARVEY BUTLER Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Harvey Butler, formerly of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away peacefully at his home in Mt. Dora, FL on January 1, 2020, with his loving wife Freda by his side. He was born in 1931 in Toronto, Canada. Harv retired as Director of Strategic Planning at Household International after 37 years of service. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and painting. For over 20 years he volunteered his time as a tax preparer for AARP and wrote a monthly newsletter for his fellow Household retirees. He is survived by Freda, his children David (Kimberly) Butler of Eden Prairie, MN, Michael (Jeana) Butle r of Inverness, IL, Susan (Jon) Erickson of Inverness, IL, grandchildren Nicholas, Jennifer, and Thomas Butler, and Kyle, Sean, and Luke Erickson, and his sister Joan Cuff and brother Bert Butler. Donations in Harv's memory can be made to his favorite charity, The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
