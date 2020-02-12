Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Elgin, IL
View Map
HATTIE M. JENSEN Obituary
Hattie M. Jensen, born May 1, 1929 in Swedborg, Missouri to Everett and Elsie (Short) Wall, joined her Lord on February 8, 2020. She attended Central Missouri State University and taught school several years in the Ozark Hills where she met and later married Donald C. Jensen on Nov. 16, 1951. She is survived by her husband, Donald, three daughters, Deborah (David) Brener, Donna (Martin) Dopke and Lisa Larson, three grandchildren, Matthew (Carolyn) Brener, Anna Dopke and Bethany (Patrick) Rasmussen, and three great-granddaughters, Hattie Louise Rasmussen, Alice Lee Brener and Eleanor Beth Rasmussen. Also surviving are two sisters, Lorene Knaus of St. Louis, MO, and Bonnie Smelcer of Rolla, MO. Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Elgin on Saturday, February 15th at 1:00, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial at Buffalo U.P. Cemetery near Montello, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
