LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Hazel B. Casper, 92, a resident of Lake Zurich since 1941, will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will be private at Randhill Park Cemetery in Arlington Heights. Hazel was born May 22, 1927 in Highland Park, IL the daughter of the late William and Lillian (nee Dittus) Bubert and she passed away Friday, January 03, 2020. Hazel worked side by side with her husband Robert Casper at Casper True Value Hardware that they founded in 1965. She was the beloved wife of 65 years of Robert Casper who passed away in 2013; loving mother of Deborah Davidson and John (Brenda) Casper; dear grandmother of Sean (Elizabeth) Davidson and Amy Casper; and adoring great-grandmother of Hazel Davidson. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Hazel would be appreciated for St. Peter United Church of Christ, 47 Church St., Lake Zurich, IL. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 4, 2020