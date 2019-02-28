|
DES PLAINES - Visitation for Hazel M. "Kitty" Roche (nee Cook), 81, a resident of Lake in the Hills, formerly of Des Plaines for 30 years, will be held Saturday, March 2 from 2:00-8:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Born Oct. 30, 1937 in Louisville, KY to Russell and Annie Bell (nee Sneed), she passed away Feb. 26, 2019 in Elk Grove. Kitty was the adoring wife of 16 years to the late Edward; loving mother of Lola (Paul) Michaud, Sandra Harmon and Gregory (Lucina) Sarber; proud grandmother of Christopher, James, Leslie and Alexis; beloved great-grandmother of Kaylee; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kitty's name to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 1515 E. Lake St., Ste. 206, Hanover Park, IL 60133 or www.alexianfoundation15508.thankyou4caring.org and click "Donate." For information, 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019