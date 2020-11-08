Heidi Jill Winters, age 53, of Bear, DE, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in Skokie, IL on May 13, 1967, she was a daughter of Richard Barry and Sharon Marcia Zittler. Heidi was a graduate of Hoffman Estates High School and continued her education at Harper College. She worked for various organizations throughout her career including, Computer Associates, RNBK, KPMG Bearing Point and Sallie Mae. Heidi worked as an Assistant Corporate Secretary, Chief of Staff to General Council, Matron of the Board of Directors and Vice President of the Sallie Mae Fund. Heidi enjoyed cooking and baking, jigsaw puzzles and especially loved playing board games with Tony. She will always be remembered as a phenomenal individual who was smart, funny, thoughtful, generous, hardworking, determined, yet stubborn with a "meh" kind of attitude. Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Tracy Allan "Tony" Winters; brother, Ron Zittler (Jennifer); brother-in-law, Brian Winters (Jennifer); father-and-mother-in-law, Keith and MaryAnn Winters; and nieces and nephews, Gage, Sara, Zoe and Ian; and many dear friends. Visitation will be Sunday, November 15th from 1 PM until time of service at 3 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heidi's memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, or to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.