Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
BATAVIA - Heinrich Viereckl, 83, of Batavia, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Austria August 4, 1935 the son of Herman and Gabrielle (Killian) Viereckl. Heinrich was in Germany serving in the United States Army when he met his love Elfriede Reik, they were united in marriage May 16, 1960 in Germany. Heinrich was employed by John Henry Homes as a master carpenter for many years. Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his cousin Joe. He is survived by his wife Elfriede; three children Frank (Noreen) Viereckl, Lori Viereckl, Heidi (Scott) Treadman; four grandchildren, Lucy and Martin (fiancee, Stephanie) Viereckl, Whitney Treadman and Samantha (Alex) Blaga; a brother Fred Viereckl and a sister Christa (Charles) Stanek; his sister-in-law Marianne Viereckl, and a very special cousin Joe (Wilma) Viereckl. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Josef "Sepp" Viereckl. Funeral services will be held 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to , For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
