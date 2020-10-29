1/
ALGONQUIN - Helen A. Malocha, 96, passed away on October 24, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on November 3, 1923 to the late Peter and Anna Nadziejko. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Robert and Chris (Edward) Zurek; fond grandmother of Katie (Brian) Cosgrove and Jamie (Christina) Zurek; great- grandmother of Kiera and Fiona Zurek; dear sister of the late Sophia; many fond nieces and nephews. Our mom enjoyed spending time with family, gardening (especially her roses and peonies), working on crosswords puzzles, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She particularly enjoyed giving treats to her granddog Juno. A visitation for Helen will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am with a prayer service to begin at 10:00 am at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Entombment will be held privately. Additional information www.willowfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
OCT
31
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
