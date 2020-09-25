Helen A. Mika (nee Zarymbski), 92, of Lake in the Hills, formerly of Bartlett, Niles, and Chicago, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. Helen was the beloved mother of Kathleen, the late John (Shirley) Mika and the late Susan (Thomas) Lorek; proud grandmother of 10; cherished great-grandmother of 7; sister of Emily (nee Zarymbski) Cedergren and the late Mitchell Zarymbski; preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Alexander Zarymbski. Helen attended schools in Chicago. She graduated from St Stanislaus Kostka School in 1942 and from Holy Family Academy in 1946. She enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music and watching her favorite movies and TV programs. Helen was an avid reader and especially liked books about positive thinking and spiritual/religious themes. In her later years she enjoyed adult coloring books, card games, bingo, and observing nature, especially birds. She was a great fan of the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks. Most of all, she loved talking to people. Helen could smile and make friends with someone in an instant. She often would make longtime friends of strangers and support and pray for them as well as her family and friends. Helen's working life revolved around her love of people and her communication skills. She loved to talk to people starting with her first job with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, to later careers in customer service and sales with the Shell Oil Company and The Daily Herald newspaper. Her family describes her as an incredibly positive, loving, caring, spiritual, and thankful person. She was a guardian angel to many and a cherished loved one to those closest to her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those who knew her even for a brief moment. Memorial visitation is Sunday September 27, 3:00pm until the time of memorial service 6:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any of the following organizations: JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or online at https://journeycare.org/journeycare-
foundation/memorial-giving/, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate
, or American Stroke Association
at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html*
s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=stroke_to For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.