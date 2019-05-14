Daily Herald Obituaries
HELEN A. MILLER

Helen A. Miller, beloved wife of the late Otto; loving mother of Van (Rosie), Audrey (the late Terry) Wall, Al (Lisa) and Danny (Colleen); caring grandmother of Matthew, Jenny, Kelly, Nick, Traci, Alicia, Ian, Kate and Timmy; fond Great grandmother of Angelina, Illiana, Jayson and Aria. Visitation Wednesday May 15 from 3:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Funeral Thursday 10:15am to St. Peter Damian Catholic Church for Mass at 11:00am. Following Mass burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The appreciated. Information, call 630-289-7575 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019
