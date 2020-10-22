DEER PARK - Helen A. Miller was born on April 20, 1930 in Chicago to Andrew and Antonia (Bencsics) Vesselits. She died Monday, October 19, 2020 in Barrington. Helen was the loving wife of Raymond of nearly 55 years and together they raised their two sons. Helen loved tending to her flower gardens and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She loved family gathering, celebrations, and the holidays, preparing wonderful meals and passing on those recipes to family and friends. Helen is survived by her children, Glen (Laura) Miller and Gary (Debbie) Miller; grandchildren, Megan Miller, Michael (Lauren) Miller, Landon (fiancee Kristen) Miller, Kevin Miller and Alyssa Miller; sister, Caroline (the late Henry) Gurga; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; and her parents. Services and Interment are being held privately. Those wishing to attend Helen's funeral remotely may do so on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 am, by watching a video live stream on Helen's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, Prospect Heights, IL. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.