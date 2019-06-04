Daily Herald Obituaries
|
HELEN ABBY

HELEN ABBY Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - Helen Abby (nee Lampela), 91, formerly of Lake Forest, passed away on May 27, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Hilma (nee Aro) Lampela. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Abby ('75), two of her children Robert and Daniel Abby, her parents, and her two sisters Laila L. Stoessel and Elma M. Guess. She is survived by her two daughters Sandra and Pamela Abby, five grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1380 Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorial contributions may be expressed to St. James Lutheran Church, in loving memory of Helen Abby. Info, Wenban Funeral Home, 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019
