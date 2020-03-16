|
|
Helen B. Zechmeister, age 66; beloved daughter of the late Nicholas and Theresa Zechmeister; loving sister of Catherine (the late Edward) Cashier; devoted aunt of Nicholas (Mairin Conner) Cashier and the late John Cashier; also survived by numerous cousins.Helen worked for Banker's Life and Casualty for over forty years and for Guaranteed Trust for several years. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020, 2-6 PM with a service at 6 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E, Rand Road, Mount Prospect. Interment private. Memorials to the appreciated. 847/3942336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2020