Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
215 Thomas More Dr.
Elgin, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
215 Thomas More Dr.
Elgin, IL
HELEN BAIER


1914 - 2020
HELEN BAIER Obituary
ELGIN - Helen Baier, 105, of Elgin passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1914 in Woodstock, IL the daughter of Carl and Bertha (Ream) Hess. She had worked at Ackemann's Department Store in Elgin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Baier, and they had owned and operated Sun-Ray Poultry Co. of Dundee, IL. She was an avid golfer and card player, and enjoyed time with friends. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin, The Elk's Club and former member of Woodstock Country Club. Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Laurel Baier Ritter, Michael Murphy, Donna Schock Scatena and Molly Murphy; along with many great nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Dr., Elgin, ILL 60123. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church, from 10:00am until the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 85 W. Algonquin, Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 1-847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
