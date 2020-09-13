ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen "June" Bourke was born on April 24, 1945 in Chicago to James and Helen (nee Udelhofen) Bourke. She died September 10, 2020 in Arlington Heights, from complications of cancer. Known to all who met her as an indefatigable conversationalist and a great hugger, she spent her last day on earth talking to friends and holding hands with her family. June grew up in Roseland on Chicago's South Side. A lifelong White Sox fan, she watched them crush the Pirates 8-1 on the eve of her death. Though she spent most of her life in Arlington Heights, she remained a committed city explorer, brimming with facts about Chicago history and architecture, and was always game for a new travel adventure. She had legions of friends from her volunteer work with Our Lady of the Wayside parish, the Mundelein College (Loyola University) Alumnae Board, the Frontier Days Festival, and the Irish American Heritage center. As a student teacher, June was supervised by Sr. Jean Delores-Schmidt, BVM, the renowned Loyola basketball chaplain. While teaching primary grades in Dolton and Downers Grove, she led implementation of innovative educational programs and mentored student teachers; she later spent decades as a sought-after substitute teacher in classrooms from kindergarten to high school, and former students regularly greeted June with a bear hug and memories of her kindness. June loved the performing arts, visiting museums, and strong brewed iced tea. She was endlessly curious, could make a new friend in any situation, and never stopped trying new interests. She drew her greatest joy from spending time with her grandchildren and laughing with her family and good friends. June will be missed deeply by her children, Mary Vonckx and Larry (Lauren Mucha) Vonckx; grandchildren, Olivia and Matilda Laviano, Jillian and Zachary Vonckx; boyfriend, Joseph Hess; and many cousins and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Doctors Without Borders
(donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
) and Parents Allied with Children and Teachers for Tomorrow (www.pactt.org/donate
). Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.