GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Helen C. Buchholz, 89, will be from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. Prayers will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home and process to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson, Palatine for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Helen was born on June 21, 1929 to Joseph and Helen Bertram. She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Helen will be remembered as a great dancer, lover of parties, card games, romance novels and outings with friends. She was a great listener and keeper of secrets. Additionally, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and Food Network. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Buchholz; loving mother of Jan (Neal) Bradley, Dale (Margie) Buchholz and Jim (Pam) Buchholz; and dear grandmother of Kaitlyn, Derek, Izzy, Natalie, Marlee and Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , mercyhome.org/giving or The , donate3.cancer.org For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.