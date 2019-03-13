Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church
1201 E. Anderson
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BUCHHOLZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN C. BUCHHOLZ


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HELEN C. BUCHHOLZ Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Helen C. Buchholz, 89, will be from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. Prayers will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home and process to St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church, 1201 E. Anderson, Palatine for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Helen was born on June 21, 1929 to Joseph and Helen Bertram. She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Helen will be remembered as a great dancer, lover of parties, card games, romance novels and outings with friends. She was a great listener and keeper of secrets. Additionally, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and Food Network. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Buchholz; loving mother of Jan (Neal) Bradley, Dale (Margie) Buchholz and Jim (Pam) Buchholz; and dear grandmother of Kaitlyn, Derek, Izzy, Natalie, Marlee and Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , mercyhome.org/giving or The , donate3.cancer.org For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now