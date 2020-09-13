1/
HELEN C. LYNCH
1928 - 2020
PALATINE - Helen C. Lynch, 92, formerly of Palatine and Bellwood died on September 10, 2020 at Journey Care of Glenview. Helen was born on July 7, 1928 to Michael and Anna Wiesbach. Survivors include son, Michael (Alexandra) Lynch; daughters, Catherine (Stephen) Gulbrantson, and Susan (Edward) Rozalewicz; grandchildren, Amelia and Raymond Lynch, David and Julie Gulbrantson, and Jeffrey and Kristen Rozalewicz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; and brother, William. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, September 14 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home at 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL. Funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Journey Care of Glenview or charity of your choice.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
