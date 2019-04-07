After gracing our world for 97 years, Helen Elizabeth Prasnikar (nee Apprill) was called safely home on April 1, 2019. Born in Glasgow, MO, Helen was raised in Higginsville, MO along with her five siblings, all of which preceded her in death. In 1945 she married Dr. Anthony J. "Doc" Prasnikar (deceased) and relocated to Arlington Heights, IL. There they raised 6 children: Toni (the late Bob) Moore, Mickie (Jack) Keehan, Jackie (Greg) Stump, Cindy (Steve) Mueller, Tony (Fran) Prasnikar, and Tess (Bob) Horwath. Helen leaves a legacy of love to 16 adoring grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. While in Arlington Heights Helen was a charter member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church where she assisted the nuns in residence and was a member of the Women's Club and the Altar Society. She and Doc enjoyed their retirement years in Sarasota, FL as avid golfers at the TPC Prestancia Country Club. In 2001, they moved back north to reside at Friendship Village in Schaumburg, IL, where Helen was an active volunteer in the Dementia Care Unit. It was here that she chose to selflessly become a study subject of the RUSH University Memory & Aging Project, faithfully participating every year since 2002 as well as upon her death. Helen led an exemplary life always leading and teaching by example. She valued kindness, tolerance, devotion, faith, family, simple pleasures, and the beauty of nature. To know her was a gift. The Rev. Terrence Keehan will lead a celebration of her life with a memorial mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, Inverness, IL on Saturday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation is scheduled at the Church from 9:00 am until the time of the service. The family asks that you honor Helen by being kind to one another and by considering a donation to the RUSH University Memory & Aging Project. Checks may be made payable to the Rush University Philanthropy Office, 1201 W. Harrison St., Suite 300, Chicago, IL 60612 and should include the following memo: Helen Prasnikar, Rush University Memory and Aging Project. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary