|
|
Helen Evantash, 82, passed away on Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born Oct. 29, 1936 in Washington D.C. and had lived in Carrollton, Maryland, Round Lake Beach and Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake. She was a church secretary at the Berwyn Baptist Church in College Park, MD and also was employed by Omron Healthcare in Bannockburn. Helen enjoyed singing with her church choir, was a former theatre actress, model and loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughter Robin (Robert) Cartwright and son, Adam Evantash; 4 Grandchildren, Ashley (Pastor Michael) Stanczak, Courtney (Josh) Flinn, Jessi Cartwright and Robert Cartwright, Jr. 3 Great Grandchildren, Edmund, Lydia and Lucy Stanczak. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Evantash on Aug. 30, 2018 and by her sisters, Ginny and Bea. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Wed. Aug. 28 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A service during the visitation at 4:30 PM will be conducted by Pastor Michael Stanczak. Memorial contributions can be made to the or . Information: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2019