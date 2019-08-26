Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:30 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN EVANTASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN EVANTASH


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN EVANTASH Obituary
Helen Evantash, 82, passed away on Sat. Aug. 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born Oct. 29, 1936 in Washington D.C. and had lived in Carrollton, Maryland, Round Lake Beach and Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake. She was a church secretary at the Berwyn Baptist Church in College Park, MD and also was employed by Omron Healthcare in Bannockburn. Helen enjoyed singing with her church choir, was a former theatre actress, model and loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughter Robin (Robert) Cartwright and son, Adam Evantash; 4 Grandchildren, Ashley (Pastor Michael) Stanczak, Courtney (Josh) Flinn, Jessi Cartwright and Robert Cartwright, Jr. 3 Great Grandchildren, Edmund, Lydia and Lucy Stanczak. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Evantash on Aug. 30, 2018 and by her sisters, Ginny and Bea. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Wed. Aug. 28 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A service during the visitation at 4:30 PM will be conducted by Pastor Michael Stanczak. Memorial contributions can be made to the or . Information: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now