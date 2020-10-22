1/
HELEN F. MORRISSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen F. Morrissey (nee Hennigan) Dearly Beloved Wife of John. Loving Mother of Daniel (Lisa) and Joseph (Guy Sullivan) Morrissey. Cherished Grandmother of John, Tony (fiancee Liz Mielke), Danielle and Nick Morrissey. Dear Sister of Christine (the late John) Doherty, Kathleen (the late Ed) Smith, James and the late Mary Therese Hennigan. Fond Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Friend of Many. Funeral Friday, at St. Thomas More Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin, Mass 12 Noon. Inurnment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. When coming into church, please wear a facial covering and adhere to the social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved