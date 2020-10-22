Helen F. Morrissey (nee Hennigan) Dearly Beloved Wife of John. Loving Mother of Daniel (Lisa) and Joseph (Guy Sullivan) Morrissey. Cherished Grandmother of John, Tony (fiancee Liz Mielke), Danielle and Nick Morrissey. Dear Sister of Christine (the late John) Doherty, Kathleen (the late Ed) Smith, James and the late Mary Therese Hennigan. Fond Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Friend of Many. Funeral Friday, at St. Thomas More Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin, Mass 12 Noon. Inurnment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. When coming into church, please wear a facial covering and adhere to the social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated.