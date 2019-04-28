|
BARTLETT - Helen Fiorino (nee Ferster), 97, an animal lover with a great sense of humor, passed away Tuesday, April 9. Beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Monica (Harry Tannehill) Fiorino, Mark (Tricia), and Paul; dear grandmother of Megan (Alan) Davis and Michelle (Mike) Ross; proud great-grandmother of Mailiyah, Ryley, Raegyn, and Myla; fond sister of the late Gladys (the late Arnie) Olson. Visitation Saturday, May 4 from 1:00pm until time of service 3:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite animal charity is appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019