MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Helen I. Ullrich, 86, are private. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. She was born May 18, 1933 in Libertyville, IL and died Sunday March 29, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Helen was a member of Santa Maria del Popolo Parish for many years. She was a loyal volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Santa Maria, a member of the Church Choir and a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She is survived by her sisters Rena Ratican, Cecilia Wilson, her brother-in-law Harry Hatton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth, Norman and Donald Ullrich, her sister Dorothy Hatton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Santa Maria, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein, IL 60060. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020