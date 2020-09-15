ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Irene Soper was born on January 27, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel and Helen (nee Fix) Griffin. She died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Soper worked for Jewel Food Stores for over 35 years, many of those at Kensington and Dryden in Arlington Heights. She was a former President of the Arlington Heights Women's Club, and an active volunteer for Frontier Days for over 20 years. Helen was an avid gardener, bird watcher, and a cat lover. Helen is survived by her children, Susan, Ralph Jr., Daniel, Timothy, Josette Russon, and William (Sabine); her grandchildren, Irene Russon, Katherine (Olen) Sanders, Kerri (Moises) Martinez Najera, and Matthew (Natalie) Soper; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Veronica, and Rebecca Sanders, Ronan, Maximus and Hugo Martinez Najera, Lucas and Maya Soper; and her sisters-in-law, Doris and Patricia Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. Soper, Sr.; and her parents. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Northwestern University Super Agers Program at the Feinberg School of Medicine. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
