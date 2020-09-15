1/1
HELEN IRENE SOPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Irene Soper was born on January 27, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Daniel and Helen (nee Fix) Griffin. She died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Soper worked for Jewel Food Stores for over 35 years, many of those at Kensington and Dryden in Arlington Heights. She was a former President of the Arlington Heights Women's Club, and an active volunteer for Frontier Days for over 20 years. Helen was an avid gardener, bird watcher, and a cat lover. Helen is survived by her children, Susan, Ralph Jr., Daniel, Timothy, Josette Russon, and William (Sabine); her grandchildren, Irene Russon, Katherine (Olen) Sanders, Kerri (Moises) Martinez Najera, and Matthew (Natalie) Soper; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Veronica, and Rebecca Sanders, Ronan, Maximus and Hugo Martinez Najera, Lucas and Maya Soper; and her sisters-in-law, Doris and Patricia Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. Soper, Sr.; and her parents. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Northwestern University Super Agers Program at the Feinberg School of Medicine. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Griffin
Sister
September 14, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna Palizza
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved