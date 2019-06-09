Daily Herald Obituaries
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2500 South Des Plaines Avenue
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Helen J. Hanzlik, nee Jubick, age 94, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of North Riverside, IL. Preceded in death by her parents Paul and Veronica (Bellas) Jubick, brother Paul Jubick and sisters Mary Jubick, Veronica McDonald and Elizabeth Shonosky, beloved wife of the late Donald G. Sr., loving mother of Donald (Judith) Jr., cherished grandmother of Nicole Marie and Donna Lynn (Joshua) Higby. Funeral Wednesday, June 12th, 9:30am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside to Mater Christi Church. Mass 10:00am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 3:00pm-7:00pm. Memorial donations to the North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL 60546 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info, 708-447-2500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
