1/
HELEN JEANETTE "JEAN" BRADEN
1944 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Jeanette "Jean" Braden was born July 27, 1944 in Fort Wayne, IN to John William and Helen (nee Fell) Braden. She died July 16, 2020 at The Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Jean was a longtime employee of Kraft Inc., in Glenview. Jean is survived by her brother, Chuck Braden and by her longtime companion, Steve Long. She is preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Beloved Chapel at the Lutheran Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Chapel of St. John the Beloved at the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
