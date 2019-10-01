|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Louise Fromberg was born November 27, 1918 in Chicago to Henry and Alvina (nee Rieck) Meyer. She died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Helen was associated with the "Rough Riders" through the Theodore Roosevelt Masonic Lodge in Chicago. She loved dancing, ceramics, garage sales and finding that "deal." Helen loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. Helen is survived by her children, Marlene (the late Thomas) Thompson, Janis (Wes) Nebel, and Gary (Katharine) Fromberg; grandchildren, Anita (David) Pacheco, Deborah (Christopher) Thompson-Scott, Craig Thompson, Courtney (Tyler) Southwick, Jake Fromberg and Caylie Schubert; great-grandchildren, Myles Thompson and Avalon Southwick; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, August Fromberg; siblings, Edward (Clara) Meyer, Elmer (Irene) Meyer, Henry (Loretta) Meyer, Fred (Harriet) Meyer, Eleanor (John) Zell, and Esther (Lester) Strey. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019