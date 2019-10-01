Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN FROMBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN L. FROMBERG


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN L. FROMBERG Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Louise Fromberg was born November 27, 1918 in Chicago to Henry and Alvina (nee Rieck) Meyer. She died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Helen was associated with the "Rough Riders" through the Theodore Roosevelt Masonic Lodge in Chicago. She loved dancing, ceramics, garage sales and finding that "deal." Helen loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was loved by all. Helen is survived by her children, Marlene (the late Thomas) Thompson, Janis (Wes) Nebel, and Gary (Katharine) Fromberg; grandchildren, Anita (David) Pacheco, Deborah (Christopher) Thompson-Scott, Craig Thompson, Courtney (Tyler) Southwick, Jake Fromberg and Caylie Schubert; great-grandchildren, Myles Thompson and Avalon Southwick; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, August Fromberg; siblings, Edward (Clara) Meyer, Elmer (Irene) Meyer, Henry (Loretta) Meyer, Fred (Harriet) Meyer, Eleanor (John) Zell, and Esther (Lester) Strey. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.