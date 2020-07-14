1/
HELEN LEE REID
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Lee Reid, age 100, of Melbourne Beach, Florida and Gilberts, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by and under the care of her family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home just 1 day short of her 101st birthday. Helen was born in Pierceton, Indiana on July 12, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Lee and Franc (nee Cretcher) Pletcher. She was a 1942 graduate of Indiana University and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. While at Indiana University she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Following graduation Helen married Merle C. Eby. Merle was a WWII Fighter pilot and was killed in action. Later she married Howard E. Reid. She and Howard were married for 72 years at the time of his passing. Helen was a nature lover and a member of the Audubon Society as well as a Co-Founder of the Kane County Audubon Society. She was also a member of the Elgin Every Wednesday Club, the PEO of Crystal Lake and a former longtime member of the First Congregational Church in West Dundee. Survivors include her daughters; Elizabeth "Betsy" (Bill Suworoff) Reid and Nancy Reid. Her granddaughter; Elizabeth R. (Umar Charto) Benton and her grandson; James R. (Meredith Peterson) Benton. Other survivors include her stepgranddaughter; Jessica Suworoff, her nephew; Rick Nienstedt, her nieces; Sarah (Harold) Long and Ann Pletcher. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband; Merle C. Eby, her second husband; Howard E. Reid, her brother; Louis Pletcher, and a cousin; Margaret Nienstedt. Family and friends will gather for graveside services on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Memorial Washington Cemetery, Elgin with Rev. Paige Wolfanger, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Audubon Society. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For information, please call 847-426-3436.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved