Helen Lee Reid, age 100, of Melbourne Beach, Florida and Gilberts, Illinois, passed away peacefully surrounded by and under the care of her family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the comfort of her home just 1 day short of her 101st birthday. Helen was born in Pierceton, Indiana on July 12, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Lee and Franc (nee Cretcher) Pletcher. She was a 1942 graduate of Indiana University and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. While at Indiana University she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Following graduation Helen married Merle C. Eby. Merle was a WWII Fighter pilot and was killed in action. Later she married Howard E. Reid. She and Howard were married for 72 years at the time of his passing. Helen was a nature lover and a member of the Audubon Society as well as a Co-Founder of the Kane County Audubon Society. She was also a member of the Elgin Every Wednesday Club, the PEO of Crystal Lake and a former longtime member of the First Congregational Church in West Dundee. Survivors include her daughters; Elizabeth "Betsy" (Bill Suworoff) Reid and Nancy Reid. Her granddaughter; Elizabeth R. (Umar Charto) Benton and her grandson; James R. (Meredith Peterson) Benton. Other survivors include her stepgranddaughter; Jessica Suworoff, her nephew; Rick Nienstedt, her nieces; Sarah (Harold) Long and Ann Pletcher. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband; Merle C. Eby, her second husband; Howard E. Reid, her brother; Louis Pletcher, and a cousin; Margaret Nienstedt. Family and friends will gather for graveside services on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Memorial Washington Cemetery, Elgin with Rev. Paige Wolfanger, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Audubon Society. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com
