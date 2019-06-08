Helen Lorraine (Fisher) VanDusen at age 86, passed away on December 31, 2018. She was born to Joseph and Bertha Fisher on August 31, 1932 in Elgin, IL. Helen is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband Edward VanDusen, her daughter Jessie Schramer and her nephew Robert Scott. Helen and Edward lived most of their life in Burlington, IL where they raised their four children. After retiring from GTE Automatic Electric where she worked for over 30 years, they moved to Apache Junction, AZ. Shortly after Edward's passing Helen moved to Santa Clara, CA where she resided the past 8 years. Helen is survived by her only sister, Mildred Birch of Palo Alto, CA and her three children Beth Claywell (James), Mary Bemis (David) and William (Bill) VanDusen (Beverly). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Scott Schramer (Vanna), Cristin Odom (Joey), Jenelle Hutson (Casey), Matthew Lombardo (Sandra), Heather VanDusen, David VanDusen (Becky) and James Claywell. She was also proud to have nine great-grandchildren. She also has 3 nieces Judy Nelson, Daniella Birch, Chana Brody and 3 nephews, Wayne Seyller, Dennis Birch and Joel Birch. Helen enjoyed her later years living at Valley Village in Santa Clara, CA where she spent much of her time playing Canasta with her dear friends she established there and assisting with the weekly Bingo evening. Helen volunteered at the Residence Desk and was named "Volunteer of The Year" during one of the years of her residency. She was also very active in the Thursday afternoon Bible Study Group. A memorial service is being planned for Helen at Country Evangelical Covenant Church, 43W 510 McDonald Road (corner of Route 47 and McDonald Road), Campton Hills, IL on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00am. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Burlington Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to come and celebrate her life. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary