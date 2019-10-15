Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN CHERWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. CHERWIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN M. CHERWIN Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Helen M. Cherwin, nee Smith, of Mount Prospect for 66 years, passed away October 11, 2019 at Lee Manor in Des Plaines, IL. Helen was born May 20, 1926, in Chicago. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Cherwin. Loving mother of Kenneth (Mary Jo) Jr., James (Kim), Kathleen (William) Jacobi, Terrence (Sue), Mary Delaney Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of 18, and great-grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Rose Mary (the late John) Gaughan, and sister-in-law of Gerald Cherwin. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Mary Smith and sister Anne (the late Robert) Littwin. In her younger years, Helen enjoyed playing softball and basketball and after marriage she loved golf, bowling, marbles and traveling. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Visitation Friday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.