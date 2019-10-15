|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Helen M. Cherwin, nee Smith, of Mount Prospect for 66 years, passed away October 11, 2019 at Lee Manor in Des Plaines, IL. Helen was born May 20, 1926, in Chicago. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Cherwin. Loving mother of Kenneth (Mary Jo) Jr., James (Kim), Kathleen (William) Jacobi, Terrence (Sue), Mary Delaney Sullivan. Cherished grandmother of 18, and great-grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Rose Mary (the late John) Gaughan, and sister-in-law of Gerald Cherwin. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Mary Smith and sister Anne (the late Robert) Littwin. In her younger years, Helen enjoyed playing softball and basketball and after marriage she loved golf, bowling, marbles and traveling. She will be missed by all her family and friends. Visitation Friday, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019