WHEATON - Helen M. Fisher, age 90, of Glen Ellyn, a former longtime resident of Wheaton, beloved wife of the late Philip, loving mother of Susan Mattison, Thomas (Janis McKenna) Mattison and Sandra (Thomas Ziomek) Mattison, dear stepmother of Stephen Fisher and Jeff (Avis) Fisher, cherished grandmother of Corinne, Morgan, Aurora, Alexander, Tanya, Katie, Jenine and Gregory, loving great-grandmother of Bryce, Mikayla, Ryleigh, Henry and Jack, dear sister of the late Dan Manson. Visitation Sunday August 25 from 2-6 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton, IL. Funeral Service Monday August 26 at 10 AM, family and friends will meet at Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St. in Wheaton, IL Interment private. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019