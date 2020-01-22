|
WHEATON - Helen M. Gros, 89, a Wheaton resident for 56 years, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at Wynscape. Helen was born April 12, 1930 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to Joseph F. Morrow and Natalie (Richards) Morrow, but grew up in Forty Fort, PA. She graduated from Syracuse University in 1952, where she met her husband of almost 67 years, William F. Gros. Helen is survived by her husband, William F. Gros; daughter, Cindy L. Higgins; sons, William H. (the late Kathy) Gros and Glenn R. (Cynthia) Gros; grandchildren, Timothy M. (Katie) Higgins, William J. (Pamela) Gros, Margaret A. Gros and Ashley P. Sison; great-granddaughters, Lillian A. Higgins and Emersyn M. Gros; sister, Marilyn (the late Jack) Shaw; and numerous nephews and nieces. Helen loved cats, swimming, sunbathing, reading, traveling, Hawaii and visiting on lunch with friends. Her children will remember that she was the most devoted and supportive mother that anyone could ask for and who was always there for them. Memorial Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, January 26, 2020. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Helen would prefer that donations be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020