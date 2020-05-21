Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Hampshire Center Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN KUCHARSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. KUCHARSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN M. KUCHARSKI Obituary
HAMPSHIRE - Helen M. Kucharski, 95, of Chicago, formerly of Hampshire, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, in Chicago. She was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Chicago the daughter of Alben and Elsa (Staab) Schauble. Helen married Casimir C. Kucharski on May 5, 1951, in Chicago. They resided in Chicago before moving to Hampshire in the late 70's. Helen had been a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire. Surviving are her three children, Patricia (James) Kiczula, Karen Schmidt, Robert (Kim) Kucharski; 6 grandchildren, Matt (Natalie) Kucharski, Kenneth (Ruth) Kucharski, Phillip (Sara) Kiczula, Tim (Chrissa) Kiczula, Elizabeth (Jared) Neuharth, and Sarah Kiczula; 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Madelyn, Mikayla, Brooklyn, Leightyn, Jack, Emily, Jonathan, Riley, Alexis, and Xavier. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Casimir on Jan. 15, 1992; son-in-law, Alan Schmidt; brothers, Alben, and Robert Schauble; and a sister, Elsa (Howard) Nopenz. Private Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 11 AM at Hampshire Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information, 847-683-2711 or online condolences at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -