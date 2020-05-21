|
HAMPSHIRE - Helen M. Kucharski, 95, of Chicago, formerly of Hampshire, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, in Chicago. She was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Chicago the daughter of Alben and Elsa (Staab) Schauble. Helen married Casimir C. Kucharski on May 5, 1951, in Chicago. They resided in Chicago before moving to Hampshire in the late 70's. Helen had been a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire. Surviving are her three children, Patricia (James) Kiczula, Karen Schmidt, Robert (Kim) Kucharski; 6 grandchildren, Matt (Natalie) Kucharski, Kenneth (Ruth) Kucharski, Phillip (Sara) Kiczula, Tim (Chrissa) Kiczula, Elizabeth (Jared) Neuharth, and Sarah Kiczula; 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna, Madelyn, Mikayla, Brooklyn, Leightyn, Jack, Emily, Jonathan, Riley, Alexis, and Xavier. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Casimir on Jan. 15, 1992; son-in-law, Alan Schmidt; brothers, Alben, and Robert Schauble; and a sister, Elsa (Howard) Nopenz. Private Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 11 AM at Hampshire Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Information, 847-683-2711 or online condolences at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020