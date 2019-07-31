|
ELGIN - Helen M. McCulloch, 94, of Elgin, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1924 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Antonio and Mary (Cicerella) Masi. Helen graduated from Elgin High School in 1943. She was an Executive Administrative Secretary for many years, and Administrative Director for the Recreation Program at Fermi Lab prior to retirement. She loved to golf, travel, and was an avid reader. She was active with the Elgin Woman's Club, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame. Helen loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Elgin. Survivors include her four children: Diane (Steven) Arnold, Jeananne Masi, Patricia (Walter "Rick") Shales and Victor (Rebecca) Ecker; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Elden "Mac" McCulloch, three siblings: Anne Wright, Russell and Vic Masi. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary, the Elgin Woman's Club or the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019