Helen Mae LaCroix passed away on February 10, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on January 22, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to Carl and Aino Johnson. Helen attended Illinois Wesleyan University where she pursued her passion for creating art and also met the love of her life, Chuck LaCroix. The couple married and enjoyed 61 wonderful years together. They were blessed with five children - Chuck Jr., Steve, David, Peter and Suzanne. Helen was a mother who beautifully balanced strong guidance with a gentle heart, providing her children with lifelong principles and independent spirits. She treasured time with her loved ones and delighted in their company, especially when family gatherings brought everyone home to Lake Bluff. Helen's works have been exhibited in several local and Midwest art galleries. She continued to share her love of art through teaching workshops at Gorton Community Center. Local art shows were her passion, where she often enjoyed sharing the experience with her husband and artist partner, Chuck. Helen was proud of her Finnish heritage and maintained relationships with many relatives in Finland. She carried on her Scandinavian traditions and recipes with her loved ones. Helen is survived by her son, Chuck and wife Patricia, of California; son, David of Lake Bluff; son, Peter and wife Julie of Florida; daughter, Suzanne and husband Rodney Woolford of North Carolina; and her grandchildren, Emily and Spencer Woolford, and Kailey and Gracie LaCroix. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles LaCroix in 2015; a son, Steve LaCroix; and her brother, Raymond Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Memory Gardens in Arlington Heights. Memorial contributions can be made to the . For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020