MOUNT PROSPECT - Helen Magdalene Burgers Knechtel, 101, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12th. Helen was born in Akron, Ohio, on Friday, July 13, 1918. Wife of William L. Knechtel for 51 years, Helen served as director and devoted teacher at Prospect Heights Nursery School and as Crafts Coordinator for District 57 Kids' Corner. Retired the past 12 years, this loving mother of three caring daughters enjoyed sewing, gardening and raising Monarchs. See Friedrichs Funeral Home, Mount Prospect at www.friedrichsfh.com for Helen's life story. A Memorial Service will be planned later this summer.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020