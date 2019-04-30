Helen Margaret Rippinger, 97, of Aurora, entered eternal life Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Presence Fox Knoll. She was born October 23, 1921 in Tiffin, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret (Desch) Wilhelm. Helen graduated from Calvert High School in Tiffin, Ohio in 1939 and from St. Agnes School of Nursing (now Marian University) in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in 1943. She served three years as a 1st Lieutenant Army Air Corps nurse in World War II. She married Lt. Joseph Rippinger January 2, 1946 at March Field, in Riverside, California. Helen and Joseph returned to Aurora to raise their family of five sons and one daughter. She was a very active member of Annunciation Church, where she served in several capacities for over fifty years. She was employed as a Registered Nurse in the Obstetrics department of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and Provena Mercy Hospital for thirty three years and assisted in the delivery of countless infants. She retired from her position in 1984. She then began work as a volunteer in the surgical waiting area of Provena Mercy Hospital. She did this work for twenty three years. She was a member of the Provena Mercy Auxiliary, the Serra Club, and the Ladies of Columbus, a life member of the Abbot Marmion Society of Marmion Abbey, the Veritas Society of Rosary High School, and the Einsiedeln Society of St. Meinrad Archabbey. She was also a member of the Oblate of Marmion Abbey and of the Fox Valley Garden Club. She was a recipient of the Marmion Academy Saint Scholastica Award in 2015. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Provena Mercy and at Annunciation Church; Helen loved to cook and bake and was known for her homemade pies and desserts. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; five sons, John (Susan) Rippinger, Fr. Joel Rippinger, O.S.B., Daniel (Adrianne) Rippinger, Tim (Georgette) Rippinger; her daughter, Mary Jo (Michael) DiRe; a daughter-in-law, Janet Rippinger; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy (Emmitt) Droll; three brothers, Don (Mary Ellen) Wilhelm, Gene (Pat) Wilhelm, Karl (Rosalie) Wilhelm; two sisters-in-law, Marge Wilhelm, and Dody Wilhelm; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lt. Thomas Rippinger; four brothers, Paul Wilhelm, Ray Wilhelm, Bill Wilhelm, and John Wilhelm; two sisters, Sr. Mary Beth Wilhelm, C.S.A., and Alice (late James) Rippinger. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a Liturgical Wake Service at 4:00 PM, at The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506, 630-631-5500. An additional viewing will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the funeral hour at 10:30 AM at Marmion Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora, IL 60502. Her son Fr. Joel Rippinger will officiate with interment at Marmion Abbey Cemetery. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Helen's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lt. Thomas Rippinger Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marmion Academy, Aurora, Illinois. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary