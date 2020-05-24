Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Funeral
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
video stream on Helen's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BAILITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN MARIE BAILITZ


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN MARIE BAILITZ Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Marie Bailitz was born on February 16, 1979 to Ron and Helen Marie (Meegan) Bailitz. She passed away unexpectedly of sudden cardiac arrest in Miami, Florida. Helen is survived by her father, Ronald, her siblings Anne (Greg) Watson, Joseph (Aileen), Ron (Sue), John (Kristin) and Owen (Christina). She was a loving, generous, and favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews: Brendan, Elizabeth, Owen, Ciara, Joseph, Ron, Sarah, Nina, Abby, Meegan, Brady, Kate, Luke, Ella, Carter and Noah. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marie (Meegan) Bailitz. Helen graduated from Saint Viator High School, Northern Illinois University where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees and attended Duke University where she completed her doctoral course work. Helen joined Northern Trust in 2006, advancing her way from Trust Associate Relationship Manager to Senior Vice President for the East Region Client Support Services Group. During her career with Northern Trust, Helen was the recipient of numerous awards including the Chairman's Award. She also served as a Board Member of the Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, in Momence, Illinois. In consideration of current state guidelines, services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Those wishing to attend Helen's funeral remotely may do so on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon, by watching a video stream on Helen's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available with Helen's obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Manor or the . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -