ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Marie Bailitz was born on February 16, 1979 to Ron and Helen Marie (Meegan) Bailitz. She passed away unexpectedly of sudden cardiac arrest in Miami, Florida. Helen is survived by her father, Ronald, her siblings Anne (Greg) Watson, Joseph (Aileen), Ron (Sue), John (Kristin) and Owen (Christina). She was a loving, generous, and favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews: Brendan, Elizabeth, Owen, Ciara, Joseph, Ron, Sarah, Nina, Abby, Meegan, Brady, Kate, Luke, Ella, Carter and Noah. Helen was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marie (Meegan) Bailitz. Helen graduated from Saint Viator High School, Northern Illinois University where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees and attended Duke University where she completed her doctoral course work. Helen joined Northern Trust in 2006, advancing her way from Trust Associate Relationship Manager to Senior Vice President for the East Region Client Support Services Group. During her career with Northern Trust, Helen was the recipient of numerous awards including the Chairman's Award. She also served as a Board Member of the Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, in Momence, Illinois. In consideration of current state guidelines, services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Those wishing to attend Helen's funeral remotely may do so on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon, by watching a video stream on Helen's tribute wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available with Helen's obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Manor or the . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 24, 2020