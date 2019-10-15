|
Helen Marie Gast Cagney, born November 7, 1920, passed away on October 10 at age 98, in Columbus, NC. Helen lived a life filled with love of family and friends and travel as a Chicagoland resident for more than 80 years. She was married to James E. Cagney, Jr. for 44 years who preceded her in death in 1986. Helen's parents Bert and Carolyn Gast of Skokie and her brother Bert "Bud" of Evanston, predeceased her. She taught for 17 years at St. Anne School in Barrington. Helen traveled the world including Thailand and India as a Fulbright Scholar. She was always active in community and church activities. Helen is survived by her children, Joseph (Barbara), Candida (Stephen), James E. III, Penelope (Nate Newman) and Kemper (Kathy), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Helen's sister, Grace Gast Murray resides in Lake Forest, IL. The family will hold private services. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation would be welcome. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com. McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, North Carolina.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019