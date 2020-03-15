|
WHEATON - On Friday February 14, 2020, Helen R. Bolt passed away at her home at the age of 97. Helen was born on January 10, 1923 in Norton, Kansas. She grew up on the family farm in the depression and dust bowl years and attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from nursing school in Kansas City with her RN and soon joined World War II as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Nursing Corps. She served in Clinton, Iowa and it was there that she met her husband John who was also in the army. They were married in 1946 and moved to Wheaton, IL where they raised their daughters. Helen was head nurse of pediatrics at Central DuPage Hospital (CDH). She obtained her certification as a diabetes educator and continued to teach patients about diabetes management at CDH until her retirement in 1988. After retiring, she began a consulting business as a diabetes educator, which she continued until age 80. Helen will be remembered for her ability to engage and connect others throughout her long life. She has been a blessing and inspiration to all of us in her many roles as a mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend. Even the Wheaton College students who came to help her with yardwork became her adopted children. While her life was not without hardship, she always rose above and leaves this world a kinder place Helen was preceded in death by her dear husband John M. Bolt, Jr., her beloved daughters, Judith (age 13) and Cynthia (age 9). She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Bob) Zitello and Deborah Bolt, her grandson Robert (Elizabeth) Zitello, her sisters Marie Cheng and Neva Dyer-Mills, and her brothers Roger (Ruth) Roe and Dwight (Patricia) Roe. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Gary Methodist Church Wheaton. 224 N. Main Street, Wheaton, IL 60187. Please check dupagecremations.com or with family for service details. Donations are accepted for Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Metropolitan Family Services, & Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans (Tammy's Trace).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020