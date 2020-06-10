HELEN RETTMULLER
MOUNT PROSPECT - Helen Rettmuller, 82, loving wife of Michael for over 64 years, was called by the Lord on June 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Christina (Pablo) Diaz, Christopher (Natalia), and Charles. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Michael, Jacob and Eric. Helen touched many hearts and will be missed by all who knew her. Due to restrictions brought on by the global pandemic, the Thursday, June 11th service will be private but can be viewed online at www.friedrichsfh.com. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please go to the tribute wall on Helen's obituary page to leave a condolence and to view a video of the service. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
viewed online at www.friedrichsfh.com
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
