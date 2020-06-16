Helen Rumsa, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Waukegan, IL on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Helen was born on June 10, 1924 and lived in Waukegan her entire life. She attended St. Bartholomew Grade School and graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1942. She was currently a member of St. Dismas and previously a member of St. Bartholomew (both Catholic churches in Waukegan). In 1979, Helen was chosen to carry the gifts to the altar when Pope John Paul II visited Chicago and said Mass in Grant Park. Helen was an avid golfer and bowler and competed in bowling tournaments in San Francisco, CA, and Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. She enjoyed travelling to Las Vegas with her brother and sister-in-law and more recently visiting casinos with her brother and sister. Helen was quite proud of the fact that the owner of Bertrand Bowling Lanes noticed her exemplary math skills as her bowling team's record keeper and offered her a job as Secretary/Bookkeeper at Bertrand Lanes in Waukegan, a position she held for over 40 years up until three months ago when she became ill. Prior to this she was an Executive Secretary at American Steel & Wire Co in Waukegan and also served as a Board Member and Board Secretary for Bank of Waukegan. Helen is survived by her sister, Loretta Rumsa and her brother, James Rumsa (Algonquin, IL). She loved and treated her nieces, LuAnn (George) Nelson (Raymore, MO), Julie (Larry) O'Brien (Algonquin, IL) and Mary Oakes (Lakewood, Co) as if they were her own daughters. She was also especially fond of her great-nieces and nephews, Katie, Erin (Josh), Andy (Meg), Brian, Kevin (Jillian), DJ and her great-great-niece, Blakely. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Rumsa, her sister-in-law, Phyllis Rumsa, her niece, Mary Patricia, her great-nieces, Heather, Amy and Anne Marie and her great-great-niece, Riley. Helen's visitation and private funeral mass will take place at St. Dismas Catholic Church in Waukegan on Thursday, June 18 starting at 10 am. Respectively, the family is asking mourners to follow Coronavirus protocols with social distancing and masks. A private funeral mass will follow the visitation starting at 11 am. Helen will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. The family would like to thank Star Hospice -- her nurse, Nancy, and John, Kim and Pam for their patience, kindness and support during Helen's journey home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N. Sheridan Rd., Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.