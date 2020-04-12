Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington
149 West Main St.
Barrington, IL 60010
847-381-3411
HELEN RUTH MCCANN

HELEN RUTH MCCANN Obituary
Helen Ruth McCann was born February 26, 1916 in Jersey City, NJ to Jacob and Christine Engel. She passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 in Lake Zurich. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kathleen L. McCann (Jack) Warner; and grandchildren, Judith (John) Floeter, Robert (Jennifer) McCann, Carolyn (David) Reynolds, Sandra McCann, Maureen McCann, David McCann, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lillian Engel. Services for Ruth will be planned at a later date, please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
