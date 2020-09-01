ST. CHARLES - Helen S. Matus, 107, of St. Charles for 25 years, formerly of West Chicago, passed away August 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Matus; loving mother of Kenneth, Arlene (Ed) Simpson, Pamela Matus and Deborah (Tom) Pauling; proud grandmother of Amanda, Brent and Cory Simpson and Erin, Jared and Jake Pauling; dear great-grandmother of Remington, River, Chloe and Jack Simpson. She was preceded in death by her husband; and her siblings, Bruno (Audrey) Michalek, Mildred Haddad, Thaddeus Michalek and Leonard Michalek. Graveside prayers 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery, 1 S. 510 Winfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189. Services conclude at the cemetery. Info at www.williams-kampp.com
or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.