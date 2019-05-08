EAST DUNDEE - Helen Schock, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Helen was born in Elgin on August 16, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Henry & Katherine (nee Mandorf) Hebel. On June 20, 1949 she married Howard C. Schock. Howard preceded Helen in death on September 4, 2005 after 56 years of marriage. Helen was a lifelong resident of the Elgin-Dundee areas and a longtime member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. For many years prior to retirement, Helen was co-owner, co-operator and bookkeeper at Schock's Towing and Schock's Gas and Service Station in East Dundee. Survivors include her sons; David F. (Bonnie) and Howard A. (Rhonda) Schock. Other survivors include her daughter-in-law; Gayle Schock, her eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sisters; Alma Abele and Anita Spohr as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son; Randolph H. " Randy " Schock, a daughter; Katherine Schock, and her sisters; Adele Hebel and Katie Wilke. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 P.M. NOON at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee with Rev. William P. Yonker, Senior Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary