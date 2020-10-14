1/
HELEN T. DUDEK
1919 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen T. Dudek, nee Kucharski, of Franklin, TN, formerly Arlington Heights for 53 years, was born July 17, 1919 in Chicago to Bernard and Marie (nee Cieslik) Kucharski. She died October 10, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Dudek was active in ministries for St. Cecilia Catholic Church since it started. She loved God, her church, and her family. Helen was a Lodge director for Polish National Alliance and a member of Chicago Society Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J Dudek; as well as her parents. Helen is survived by her daughter, Barbara (late Ken Donner) Dudek Faber Donner; her grandchildren, Bruce (Stefanie) Faber and Brooke (Keith) Schauer; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Emmy Faber and Samuel Schauer; she is also survived by her son, Anthony L. (Eileen) Dudek; 3 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; as well as her special grandaughters, Krysta Donner Fuller and Laura Donner. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits. PPE requirements and social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation will continue on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8:30am until time of Prayers at 9:45 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home going to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road (also with capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect), Arlington Heights, IL for Mass at 10:30 AM. Entombment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate/. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
16
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
16
Prayer Service
09:45 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
16
Service
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
