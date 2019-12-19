|
On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Helen V. Rowe, loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by her loved ones. Helen was born July 2, 1933 in Booneville, MS to Frank and Evaline (nee Floyd) Baswell. On December 27, 1947 she married Leonard W. Rowe and they raised 6 children prior to his passing in 1997. Helen's first priority was living for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, always praising His holy name. She loved crocheting and embroidering; making up her own patterns as she went along, which were her masterpieces, made with so much love. Helen is survived by her children Rita (Terry) Schrader, Diane (Victor) Romandine, Margo, Debbie (Lamar) Munn, Allen (Dara); 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and sister Barbara Raines. Helen is preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Jarrett; grandson Rob Choate; and her siblings Dorothy Rowe, Sonny Baswel, Shirley Henderson and Robert Baswel. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, and also on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, 5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, 662-840-5000. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Park, Verona, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the . For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019