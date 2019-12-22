Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 South Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 South Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN GRANZEIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN VAHEY GRANZEIER


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN VAHEY GRANZEIER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Vahey Granzeier, LCSW, of Arlington Heights was born in Youngstown, OH November 6, 1937 to Walter and Margaret (nee Heinrich) Vahey. After battling a long illness she passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Helen graduated from Ursuline College in Cleveland, OH in 1959. She devoted over 25 years to raising her six children, then proceeded to earn her Master's degree in Social Work from Barry University in Miami, FL in 1989. She practiced in the field of medical social work, finishing her career as a Case Manager at Catholic Charities Senior Services in Arlington Heights. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Art Granzeier; children, Art (Marilyn) Granzeier, Teri (Bill) Mitchell, Greg (Susan) Granzeier, Mike (Michelle) Granzeier, Tim (Margaret) Scully-Granzeier and Kathy (Jeff) Donoughue; grandchildren, Art, Ken, Sean, Scott, Jeff, Paul, Katie, Stephen and Peter Granzeier, Michelle, Mike and Joe Mitchell, Elena and Maria Granzeier, Clyde Granzeier, Lily Scully-Granzeier, Bailey, Sarah and Meghan Donoughue; and six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smith; brother-in-law, Frank Luarde; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kate Mitchell; and brothers and sisters, Al and Margaret McHugh, Thomas and Benita Vahey, Al and Mary Vahey, Jane Luarde, and Patrick Smith. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago at www.catholiccharities.net.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -