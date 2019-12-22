|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Helen Vahey Granzeier, LCSW, of Arlington Heights was born in Youngstown, OH November 6, 1937 to Walter and Margaret (nee Heinrich) Vahey. After battling a long illness she passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Helen graduated from Ursuline College in Cleveland, OH in 1959. She devoted over 25 years to raising her six children, then proceeded to earn her Master's degree in Social Work from Barry University in Miami, FL in 1989. She practiced in the field of medical social work, finishing her career as a Case Manager at Catholic Charities Senior Services in Arlington Heights. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Art Granzeier; children, Art (Marilyn) Granzeier, Teri (Bill) Mitchell, Greg (Susan) Granzeier, Mike (Michelle) Granzeier, Tim (Margaret) Scully-Granzeier and Kathy (Jeff) Donoughue; grandchildren, Art, Ken, Sean, Scott, Jeff, Paul, Katie, Stephen and Peter Granzeier, Michelle, Mike and Joe Mitchell, Elena and Maria Granzeier, Clyde Granzeier, Lily Scully-Granzeier, Bailey, Sarah and Meghan Donoughue; and six great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smith; brother-in-law, Frank Luarde; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kate Mitchell; and brothers and sisters, Al and Margaret McHugh, Thomas and Benita Vahey, Al and Mary Vahey, Jane Luarde, and Patrick Smith. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago at www.catholiccharities.net.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019